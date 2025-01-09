Juventus' Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur applauds during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Atalanta on May 19, 2019 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

The football world can breathe a sigh of relief as Rodrigo Bentancur has regained his consciousness following his terrifying collapse against Liverpool.

The former Juventus midfielder was in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup for the first leg of the Carabao Cup final against the Reds which was held on Wednesday night.

While trying to clear a corner kick, the 27-year-old fell to the ground and landed on his head. His teammate Pedro Porro was the first to react to the emergency, thus alerting the rest of the field. The midfielder had lost consciousness falling the heavy fall, which prompted major fears from everyone on the ground and those watching at home.

The player was rushed to hospital, but has now thankfully overcome the fear, providing a positive update on his condition.

“All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!! Congratulations for the victory boys!!,” this was the message relayed by the official Spurs Instagram account.

The post also included a photo of Bentancur at the hospital after the incident. The Uruguay international was all smiles while giving the thump-up.

The North Londoners went on to win the contest thanks to a solitary late strike from Lucas Bergvall. However, they still have to survive a second leg at Anfield Road.

Bentancur is a Boca Juniors youth product who joined Juventus in the summer of 2017. The midfielder managed to gradually establish himself as a regular feature in Turin, and eventually become a starter.

However, he lost his starting spot following Max Allegri’s return to the club in the summer 2021, while the arrival of Denis Zakaria in January 2022 spelled the end of his time in Turin, as he and his teammate Dejan Kulusevski sealed a move to North London.

This season, Bentancur has made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.