‘All our fans want to win’ Hakimi says Inter looking to beat Juventus

Achraf Hakimi says they will look to earn a win when they face Juventus in their next league game.

Inter Milan has already won Serie A, but Antonio Conte’s men aren’t stopping after beating AS Roma 3-1 yesterday.

Their next game will be against Juventus and it is a must-win for the Bianconeri as they bid to end this season inside the top four.

Even if Juve wins their remaining matches, they might still miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League, but losing to Inter ends their hopes quickly unless teams above them match their result.

Conte is looking to build an Inter Milan team that will dominate Serie A as he did when he helped Juve to win the competition again.

They will hope to retain the title next season and one way to send a message to their rivals is to beat Juve in their next game even though they have already won the title.

Hakimi was speaking after the Roma match and says they will rest and start preparing for their next match before admitting that it will be tough, but they want to win the game just as their fans would want.

He told Inter’s official channel via Calciomercato: “We are very happy for the victory and for the work we are doing, we must continue like this. We want to show everyone that we are the champions of ‘Italy and why.”

On facing Juventus, he added: “We have to recover and from tomorrow we will think about the next match, a great challenge to play and that all our fans want to win.”