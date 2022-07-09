All the details of Di Maria’s transfer to Juventus: Salary, number and first words

After months of negotiations, the operation has been sealed; Angel Di Maria is now a Juventus player.

The Argentine made his arrival to the J-Medical center on Friday before inking a one-year contract – a condition that he insisted upon.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Maria will earn 5.5 million euros, while the add-ons could raise it up to 7 millions.

Moreover, the source reveals that the player’s entourage will receive a commission worth 1.3 millions for their role in the negotiation process.

“It is a new stage for me. I am very, very happy. From the moment I said yes, I saw it from day one, these people have become like a family to me. And the truth is that this makes me very happy,” these were the winger’s first words upon his arrival to the club.

As for the squad number, the 34-year-old has chosen 22, which has been left vacant recently by Federico Chiesa. The latter will now don the number 7 jersey.

Di Maria explained the reasons behind his preference for the number, explaining how it reminds him of his Champions League triumph with Real Madrid, while also holding a special meaning for his family.

“I chose 22 because I wore it in Madrid. It reminds me of the Champions League victory and Juventus also want to win the Champions League,” he told the official Juventus channel as reported by JuventusNews24.

“Since it was free I wanted it again. My wife loves the black and white colors and 22 is the day my daughter was born.”