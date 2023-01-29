All the figures and conditions behind McKennie’s imminent Leeds transfer

At the moment, Weston McKennie’s transfer to Leeds United is no longer a hidden secret. After all, Fabrizio Romano himself gave it his famous “Here we go” seal on Saturday.

The American has already agreed terms with the English side, and the two clubs were finally able to reach a formula for the imminent transfer. The 24-year-old will join the Whites on loan until the end of the campaign, with an obligation to buy on certain conditions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi reveals all the figures and conditions behind the soon-to-be official transfer.

As the source reveals, the Bianconeri’s initial asking price was 35 million euros, while Leeds were only offering 28 millions. Eventually, the two parties reached a settlement for 1.2 million as loan fees plus 33 millions (including bonuses) for the permanent transfer.

The deal will also include two conditions to trigger the buy clause. Firstly, Leeds must avoid relegation, and secondly, McKennie must make 10 appearances between now and the end of the season.

As for the wages, the midfielder currently earns 3.2 million euros per season at Juventus, but he should collect over 4 millions on the English shores.

The report adds that the presence of his international teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams convinced the USMNT star to join the Premier League club (partially owned by American investors).