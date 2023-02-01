All the official Juventus transfers conducted in January transfer market

Ironically, the month of January saw more changes in personnel occurring at Juve’s managerial level than the scarce market operations conducted. Yet, there were still some transfers to report, especially at Juventus Next Gen.

JuventusNews24 provided us with the full list of transfers that took place during the winter transfer session.

When it comes to the first team, Weston McKennie’s switch to Leeds United was the most prominent operation on the market. The American joined the Premier League club on an initial loan with an obligation to buy on certain conditions.

For his part, Marley Aké moved on a temporary basis to Ligue 2 club Dijon, while Luca Pellegrini terminated his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt only to join Lazio on deadline day.

As for the Next Gen squad, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia switched his loan from Sudtirol to Salernitana, while Felix Correia and Emanuele Zuelli joined Maritimo and Pisa respectively. Moreover, Gianmarco Di Biase signed for the Turin-based giants, but will remaind on loan at Pistoiese.

Here is the full list of Juventus transfers during the month of January:

JUVENTUS FIRST TEAM:

Arrivals: Ihattaren (Ajax), Pellegrini (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Departures: McKennie (Leeds), Pellegrini (Lazio), Aké (Dijon)

JUVENTUS NEXT GEN:

Arrivals: Mulè (Catanzaro), Nicolussi Caviglia (Sudtirol), De Marino (Pescara), Crespi (Crotone) Di Biase (Pistoiese)

Departures: Mulè (Monopoli), Senko (DVTK), Nicolussi Caviglia (Salernitana), De Marino (Virtus Francavilla), Verduci (Siena), Raffia (Pescara), Di Biase ( Pistoiese), Zuelli (Pisa), Felix Correia (Maritimo)

JUVENTUS PRIMAVERA:

Arrivals: Fuscaldo (Monza)

Departures: Galante (Reggiana), Ledonne (Pianese), Morleo (Chisola)