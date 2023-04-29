All We Know About Juventus Women Coach – Joe Montemurro

The women’s game just got a whole lot more exciting with the arrival of Joe Montemurro as Juventus Women new head coach. With nearly two decades of experience under his belt and an impressive record at Arsenal Women in the English Super League fans are eagerly anticipating what he will bring to this already formidable side.

To say that Montemurro has a hunger for success would be an understatement. Throughout his career he has shown time and again that he possesses the fundamental approach and attitude required of a top coach. So dive into what we know about Montemurro below.

He is Australian

Picture a sunny day in Melbourne, Australia. A young Joe Montemurro laces up his boots and heads out to the pitch with dreams of becoming a football coach someday. From youth teams to professional clubs like Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City he worked tirelessly for nearly two decades honing his skills and perfecting his craft.

Now as he takes on one of the biggest challenges of his career at Juventus Women, we can only imagine how that little boy from down under feels about this exciting opportunity. With an impressive coaching resume already stacked high with wins and accolades from Arsenal Women’s team in England, it’s no wonder Juve had their sights set on bringing him aboard.

With so many football fans in Australia, it’s exciting to see one of their own making a name for himself on the global stage. Those who like sports betting or online pokies in Australia may now have a new team to cheer for with Montemurro at the helm of Juventus Women.

But what sets Montemurro apart isn’t just titles or trophies. It’s something deeper than that, a genuine passion for developing players both physically and mentally, which is evident in everything he does.

As much as anyone who has grown up Down Under, Australian culture recognises the importance of not taking oneself too seriously even amidst fierce competition. This attitude surely influences Montemuro’s friendly demeanour and open-door policy at Juventus coupled with creating an environment where every player knows they are a critical part of success. It’s clear that Montemurro values strong relationships and effective communication within his team, something he has had to adapt as head coach of Juventus Women in a new language with cultural variances.

He is multi-lingual and multicultural

As head coach of Juventus Women, Montemurro faces a unique challenge in having to communicate with his team in Italian. Having coached previously in English-speaking countries with Arsenal and Melbourne City, he has had to adapt his approach to suit the language barrier.

However, Montemurro’s deep connection to Italy – it is the homeland of generations past as well as present family members there – meant that coming back ‘home’ was an opportunity not to be denied.

The head coach has challenged himself to adapt and thrive in the unique landscape that is an Italian football culture. From mastering a new language to navigating hierarchical structures within the team, he’s not shying away from any challenge thrown his way.

He was previously the coach of Arsenal Women

Montemurro’s coaching career led him to Arsenal Women, where he lifted his first trophy at the club in just five months on the bench when they won the FA Women’s League Cup.

He continued with memorable records during his stay there. His second season saw Arsenal return to winning an English championship for the first time since 2012 – achieving a record number of points by any club recorded in over ten years. Between then and 2020/21, under Montemurro’s management Arlington went on to win the most victories and currently holds highest scored goals – which is remarkable!

The coach was nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Manager of the Year in the 2018/19 season for his excellent exploits with Arsenal. It further cemented his place as one of the top coaches in women’s football.

Montemurro’s tenure at Arsenal also saw him guide the team to quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League in 2019/20, a feat that had not been achieved by the club in seven seasons prior.

He brings a unique coaching style

When it comes to coaching, Joe Montemurro is a man who knows what he’s doing. With more than two decades of experience under his belt and successful spells at Melbourne City in Australia as well as Arsenal Women in the English Women’s Super League, this guy has seen both sides of football from every angle!

So when Juventus came knocking on his door for their women’s team – offering him an opportunity to return back home where he had deep roots and strong affinities with Italy – how could he resist the offer?

But here was something new: he was going to have to navigate coaching in both English and Italian, a challenge that demanded effective communication. For Montemurro, it wasn’t about changing his fundamental ideas but rather adapting the way he delivered them.

Communication is key when making sure players understand training session structures while navigating different languages. And no coach worth their salt can deny how crucial attention to detail is too! That’s why teaching young players at Juventus Women takes time due to its dedication towards playing professionally with impeccable technique on the pitch – not just during games.

Montemurro values an environment where young stars feel comfortable enough making mistakes as they adjust to professional football; fostering competition between these phenomenal athletes assures every player keeps experimenting grows even more confident day by day!