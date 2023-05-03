Allegri admits Champions League football is key to Juventus summer plans

Juventus is in a position where they might miss out on Champions League football at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent in recent weeks and the race for the places in the top four remains wide open.

Max Allegri’s men cannot afford not to play in Europe’s elite club competition because it will affect so many things at the Allianz Stadium.

One of them is the future of the likes of Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot, as both men will be free agents in the summer.

If the Black and Whites do not secure Champions League football, they might struggle to convince either to stay.

Allegri knows a lot depends on playing in that competition and says via Football Italia:

“Right now, we don’t know if we’ll play in the Champions League, which is the key to planning. We must only focus on what we have to do, there are 30 days remaining to the end of the season, so we need to be focused, and then the club will make their assessments.”

Securing Champions League football is very important to us in this campaign and Allegri knows this.

The gaffer will be keen to get his men back to winning ways as soon as possible, but it remains very unclear if Juve will succeed in their bid as they struggle with a serious lack of form.