Allegri admits fault in letting AC Milan result slip away

Max Allegri has shouldered some of the blame for Juventus’s failure to hold onto their 1-0 lead over AC Milan on Sunday.

The Old Lady led from the fourth minute of play when Alvaro Morata beat their opponent’s high line to run through on goal and chip the keeper. Over 70 minutes later we found ourselves pegged back, and ended up sharing the spoils at the final whistle.

The manager was happy with his side’s performance in the opening 45 minutes, with Juve holding onto their lead going into the break

“Despite a good first half, when we created chances and allowed Milan just one opportunity, we even risked defeat at the end of a game that had been under total control,” Allegri told DAZN(via Football Italia).

“Unfortunately, we lost that concentration, determination and focus. Just look at the corner where we conceded the goal, there was complacency. It’s not possible to give this game away after being in control. Evidently, we need to make more progress. A lot more.”

The manager was then asked if the result was damning on his side’s chances of winning this season’s scudetto.

“This game doesn’t change anything in my view of Juventus. What we need to learn quickly is that there are games when you need to be tough, you have to be determined, to bring home the tackle, keep focused. This is part of the general growth process of some players,” continued the coach.

“I will admit that I made mistakes on the substitutions, I got it wrong. I should’ve put more defensive players on and put the 1-0 lead under lock and key, so I take responsibility for that.”

It’s always easy in hindsight to play things differently, but overall the players simply weren’t strong enough in the second half to take advantage of our rivals desperate attempts to get back level on terms.

I’m hoping that Juventus are simply a confidence-boost away from being the dominant force we are used to seeing from recent years, but I’m struggling to see that winning attitude from this side of late.

Patrick