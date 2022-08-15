Allegri admits he understands fans’ frustration about their preseason

Max Allegri admits he understands the frustrations of Juventus’ fans after their poor preseason.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without winning a single trophy, despite competing in the Super Cup and Italian Cup final.

They have bolstered their squad with some very fine players in this transfer window, but their preseason was uneventful.

They lost to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and struggled to a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

The 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on their training ground was embarrassing as the visitors outplayed them on their own turf.

That was the last preseason game before they kick-start their league season this evening, and it certainly didn’t end well.

Speaking ahead of his team’s game tonight, Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I understand the fans after some highs and lows. We played against three great clubs in the pre-season, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico. It didn’t end well [4-0 loss to Atletico], but such a defeat could be good and make us focus. I’ve heard too much triumphalism. Juventus are a team that must aim to win the title, like every year.”

Juve FC Says

Our preparation for this season has been very poor, and the players know this.

Fans are not full of confidence, but some of us know when the real business begins, they could do better.

A win against Sassuolo will help to build confidence in the players among the fanbase.