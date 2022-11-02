Allegri admits his anger over UCL elimination sheds light on youth revolution

This evening, the crowds at the Allianz Stadium will hear the epic Champions League anthem for one last time this season, as Juventus have already been eliminated from Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

The Bianconeri have succumbed to four defeats in their first five outings, and will need to match Maccabi Haifa’s result against Benfica when they host Paris Saint-Germain in Turin, at least if they wish to reach the Europa League knockout stages.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri took part in the customary pre-match interviews alongside Juan Cuadrado.

The manager revealed his anger over his team’s elimination, regretting the fact that Juventus won’t contend against the best clubs in the continent come March.

“Against PSG, we will have to play an intelligent, technically valid match against one of the strongest teams in Europe,” said the Italian manager in his pre-match comments as reported by the club’s official website. “I am angry that we won’t be competing with the best in Europe from March onwards. Now our aim is to make it to the Europa League.”

“McKennie is out due to severe bruising and it is not clear whether it is caused by a blow or a strain. Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli and Miretti are all available in midfield. “Rabiot went from scoring two goals to an intelligent match against Lecce. His performances are improving, which is good for Juventus and for the French national team. Allegri shed some light on the club’s recent youth revolution, as more youngsters have been taking the pitch for the first team amidst the club’s ongoing injury crisis. However, the tactician feels that Juventus must be cautious in this regard, and allow the young starlets to develop peacefully rather than putting high expectations upon their shoulders.

“At Juventus there are about fifteen players born from 2000 onwards. It is normal that we cannot think and believe that a lad who has no experience in international and national matches can solve all the problem for Juventus – a jersey that weighs more heavily than others. “They have to be allowed to work peacefully and quietly. If they play for Juventus, it is because they have quality,

“The fact that they are in the first team is testimony to their value. We must all be good, me as a coach and the club as it is doing, to keep them balanced. “At Juventus, many play their first game, the second game, their first month and the first year. To play for many years at Juventus, though, you must have a mental strength that is different from all the other players. The experienced players’ know-how is added to by the energy of these youngsters.