Allegri admits it is becoming harder to leave out loanee

Moise Kean joined Juventus’s youth ranks in 2010 and after 9 years the player signed for English Premier League outfit Everton for a fee in the region of £30 million.

It never worked out for the 22-year-old at Everton and he did not help himself by being filmed at a party he hosted during the coronavirus pandemic, he was then shipped out on loan to French giants PSG.

In the summer of 2021, the player became part of Juventus once again on a two-year loan deal. Kean had a rocky start to this season but in recent weeks he has grown in confidence and has started playing more regularly and scoring goals.

According to the Liverpool Echo Max Allegri has spoken about Kean saying that the player is quickly turning into a key player in his team.

“Leaving Kean out is getting harder and harder for me,” Allegri said. “He has improved a lot technically and physically. I think he is a very important player for our squad.”

Juve FC Says

It is obviously good news that Kean is starting to impress, it has not been easy for the youngster but he has got his head down and done enough to get in the good books of Allegri.

Hopefully, he maintains his form for the rest of the season and helps the club win the Coppa Italia and Europa League and even possibly grab an unlikely top-four spot.