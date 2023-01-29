Allegri admits Juventus are making too many mistakes

Juventus manager Max Allegri has bemoaned his team’s many mistakes after they were beaten by Monza in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri have now lost both matches in the league against the boys from Brianza and it is the worst that can happen after they were docked 15 points for using capital gains.

Max Allegri’s men are in a position where they must win as many matches as possible to get inside the European places now and the Bianconeri manager cannot believe they made so many individual mistakes against Monza.

He said via Football Italia:

“With Atalanta it was a strange game, but I look at the statistics. In three games we picked up one point, conceded 10 goals including some frankly easy ones today. It is not possible to concede from a throw-in, they got through us with embarrassing ease.

“We were sluggish and didn’t even react after the first goal they had disallowed, which was a warning. We’ve been making too many mistakes and haven’t had the right mentality, but the attitude in the second half was completely different.”

Juve FC Says

The loss to Monza is a big deal because we should not be dropping points against a club that just got promoted to the league.

The Boys from Brianza have been struggling this season and should be a team we can beat easily.

However, we are now struggling to get even a draw against them, which shows things could still get worse.