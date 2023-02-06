Allegri admits Juventus are now looking for points so they are not relegated

Juventus have lost 15 points and have to continue their season in midtable after getting close to first place.

That point deduction means the Bianconeri will be heroes if they finish this season inside the top four because they are now closer to the relegation spot.

After losses to Napoli and Monza and a draw to Atalanta, the Bianconeri are now looking to get back to winning ways in their next fixture against Salernitana.

Ideally, winning that game should help them get closer to the top of the league table. Instead, this time it will help the black and whites move further away from the bottom three.

It makes Max Allegri laugh, but he concedes they are now playing for points that can help them achieve safety.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The fact is that we have 23 points. We must reach the 40 points that are those of salvation, I laugh but it is so. The first goal is to take those in front of us.”

Juve FC Says

What a season we have had and 2023 couldn’t be worse for us as a club, having started the year as one of the favourites for the league title.

Hopefully, our boys will get back to winning ways when we face the men from Salerno.