Allegri admits Juventus could have done better despite winning

Max Allegri has admitted that his Juventus team could have done much better than they did in their match against Venezia, but he claims finishing fourth on the league table in this campaign would be a great achievement.

The Bianconeri beat their struggling visitors 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to two goals from Leonardo Bonucci, but they should do much better against an opponent like The Winged Lions.

Allegri knows this and after the game, he admitted there is room for improvement and they could have done much better than they eventually did.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “We found a good Venice, we at this moment, talk about tactics, play well … yes, we could have done better, absolutely, but we have always been playing with You give him rest for one or two days, but then you have to go out on the pitch and run and play. Then the pressures are high, getting inside the top 4 will be an excellent result.”

Juve FC Says

We need to start thinking about next season already and the plan has to be to start that campaign solidly.

This means ending this season on a high because it will help us to make the best start when the next campaign comes around.

Hopefully, our players will do much better in the remaining games of the season, especially the Italian Cup final.