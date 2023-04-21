Allegri admits Juventus had some luck against Sporting Club

Juventus manager Max Allegri admits they had some luck in their game against Sporting Club yesterday after eliminating the Portuguese side in the Europa League.

Juve faced a tough test from the Portuguese side but ultimately earned a 1-1 draw that secured a 2-1 aggregate win for the Black and Whites.

The Bianconeri have been in superb form in Europe’s second club competition so far and would be eager to win it. If they keep getting lucky, that might happen.

Speaking after the match, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“It’s a wonderful day.

“It was a good performance, especially in the second half, but we must do better in our finishing. The lads behaved well and we were a little bit lucky too.”

Juve FC Says

Luck is very important in football, but our guys did well over both legs of the tie, which is why we have reached this stage of the competition.

Allegri took us to the final of the Champions League twice and he can do it again, so we believe he could even win this competition.

But we must continue to work very hard and ensure that we do not underestimate any opponent until the end.