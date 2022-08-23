Allegri admits Juventus is missing Pogba and Chiesa

Max Allegri has admitted that his Juventus team feels the absence of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

Sampdoria held the Bianconeri to a goalless draw last night, and it was a game they should have won easily.

Allegri’s men had opened their campaign with a win against Sassuolo, with their summer signing Angel di Maria stealing the headlines.

We expected them to earn another win against La Samp, but their performance was toothless for most of it and Sampdoria probably deserved more than a share of the points.

For Juve to succeed this season, their players must do well, and Allegri admits they are missing two key men.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “One thing is certain, we have outside Pogba and Chiesa who are important players. There is a desire to do something important. We are a little behind the others and it takes a little patience.”

Juve FC Says

We have not started this season too badly, but the performance against La Samp shows things could easily get worse if we don’t start doing better.

Our new players will improve the team when they all start playing, but injuries are a part of the game, and everyone at the club must have a winner’s mindset to make an impact when they play.