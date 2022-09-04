Allegri admits Juventus is struggling to kill off opponents

Juventus could have been 2-0 up before Fiorentina scored against them in Serie A yesterday.

That is not the first time a similar sentence is written about the Bianconeri, yet they have failed to improve on that part of their game.

After beating Spezia 2-0, Max Allegri would have been expecting his men to earn another win against La Viola.

However, the game ended in a stalemate and Allegri bemoaned their lack of killer instinct in his post-match presser.

The 55-year-old said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“In the second half, we dropped a few players, but the thing to absolutely improve on is that when you have the chance to go 2-0 up, you have to take it. Those are the key moments that decide seasons and we still don’t have that nastiness.

“You can also miss the shot, but I didn’t see meanness. You have to get used to that again, it’s not all easy. That’s all, then I don’t get angry at the guys for anything. From that moment then came the corner and the equaliser, which changed everything.”

Juve FC Says

This issue will cost us many points and wins in other competitions.

Our lack of killer instinct is one reason we have had three draws in this campaign already.

If we continue like this, the 2022/2023 season will end as bad as the last one.

Hopefully, our players will become more ruthless in front of the goal and take the chances that fall to them.