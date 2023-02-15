Allegri admits Juventus is targeting winning the Europa League

Juventus gaffer Max Allegri admits his side is looking to make progress in the Europa League as one route to returning to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri flopped at the group stage of Europe’s top club competition, which means they will continue their continental campaign in the Europa League.

Their first game would be against Nantes of France and they are expected to take the fixture seriously because the competition represents one route for them to make the UCL.

Allegri said in his pre-match presser via the Juve Twitter page:

“Tomorrow, the Europa League begins, which also becomes an important objective as a gateway to next season’s Champions League. We want to get through the knockouts to reach the Round of 16 and then go all the way.”

Juve FC Says

We need to win all our remaining matches this season and the game against Nantes is no exception.

Considering the hurdle before us, that is the mindset we need to end this season in fine fashion.

If we do not take the French club seriously, we will be in for a shocker and we have already had too many bad days this season.

Knowing we are the bigger side, Nantes will play their game without any pressure, so we must be ready.