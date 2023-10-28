Juventus manager Max Allegri has acknowledged that their upcoming game against Verona this weekend is a must-win, especially after their impressive victory against AC Milan in their previous match.

The Bianconeri are in contention for the league title, and their win against Milan demonstrates their serious intent to challenge for the championship. While no Juventus executive may openly admit to targeting the league title, the team’s performance suggests they are determined to finish the season within the top four.

Quietly, Juventus has been securing victories and steadily climbing up the league table as the season progresses. Verona, their next opponent, has a reputation for being a challenging team to face, and Allegri recognises the importance of winning this match.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“There are many pitfalls in tomorrow’s match. Verona started well, they have physical strength, and they challenge you physically in the match. They have good players. To give value to Milan’s victory last Sunday, you need to get a result. Otherwise,, Let’s throw overboard what we did on Sunday.”

Juve FC Says

After beating AC Milan, it will be hard to justify us dropping points against Verona and that does not mean the game will be easy for us to win.

Our players must not underestimate the opponent, otherwise, we will be embarrassed.