Juventus manager Max Allegri admits his team will be eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Lazio if they perform as they did against Cagliari.

Juve fought back to earn a 2-2 draw after being two goals down in the first half against the Islanders.

They hold a precious 2-0 advantage over Lazio ahead of the second leg of their Coppa Italia tie next week.

The men in black and white have continued to do their best to ensure they win the cup and finish in the Champions League places.

With just a few games left before the season ends, Juventus is eager to win the Coppa Italia, which would be a positive end to a disappointing season.

After their game against Cagliari, Allegri looked towards the match against Lazio and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There is no need to redeem ourselves but to go to final. But if we don’t win a challenge like tonight against Lazio, we won’t go anywhere,”

Juve FC Says

We have to win the Italian Cup; otherwise, this will be an abysmal season, which fans do not deserve.

We have supported the team through this poor period, and they should at least give us something to cheer on.