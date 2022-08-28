Allegri admits Juventus needs their injured players back

Max Allegri has admitted Juventus is missing some of their injured players after they dropped points for the second time in as many games against AS Roma.

The Bianconeri needed to win against the Giallorossi after dropping points to Sampdoria last Monday.

Their first game of the season ended in a 3-0 win against Sassuolo and it was mostly thanks to the performance of Angel di Maria.

He has missed their last two matches, and they have struggled, winning none.

Paul Pogba is another Juve player on the sidelines now alongside the very reliable Federico Chiesa who has been out since the start of this year.

If Juve had these players in their squad to face Roma, the result might have been different.

After the game, Allegri told reporters, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s important to recover Chiesa, Pogba, Di Maria. I never talk about the absentees but it’s a numerical question, they are important players, they have technical quality, they tear, then they give us more solutions.”

Juve FC Says

We are missing so many key players and we need them to return to fitness soon.

However, injuries are a part of the game and we cannot use them as an excuse.

More players will get injured, so our fit players must show they are good enough to help the team.