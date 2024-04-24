Juventus manager Max Allegri has acknowledged that his team raised the expectations of fans with their performance in the first half of the season.

At the beginning of the campaign, Juventus aimed to finish inside the top four and win the Italian Cup. This was a modest but realistic goal, especially considering they had been banned from European competitions and didn’t make significant signings in the summer.

Allegri’s men were determined to return to the Champions League, and in pursuit of that goal, they found themselves at the top of the Serie A table. For several weeks between the end of last year and the start of 2024, they were in a title battle with Inter Milan.

However, it was evident that Inter was the stronger team, and Juventus eventually lost momentum, leading to a struggle to win games.

While they are yet to fully recover from that slump, the team has reached the Coppa Italia final and is also on track to secure a Champions League spot.

Speaking about their inconsistent season, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There are always criticisms of Juve, the blame it’s ours because we had a first round that no one expected, normal that at that moment everyone thought we could fight with Inter. I was worried about the second round especially because we had a 12 point lead.”

Juve FC Says

We have recovered a little from that slump and now have to stay focused on winning enough games before the season ends, including the Coppa Italia final.