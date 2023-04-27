Allegri admits Juventus slept at the start of their match with Inter Milan

Juventus manager Max Allegri has admitted his Juventus side struggled at the start of their game against Inter Milan last night.

The Bianconeri ended the fixture as losers and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage by the Nerazzurri.

The tie was finely poised after both clubs settled for a one-all draw in Turin in the first leg and Juve fans were hopeful their team would earn a second win in San Siro in as many visits.

However, Juve uncharacteristically started the game slowly, which helped Inter to build momentum and score the only goal of the game.

Juve eventually got better, but Inter had the momentum for much of the fixture and probably deserved to earn the ticket to the final.

After the game, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“The sensation is the first half, especially the first 15 minutes, we were asleep. It was better from then on, but we didn’t have enough shots on goal and Inter are a very physical team.”

Juve FC Says

We had to beat Inter in that game but could not do so as the Nerazzurri started as the better side.

We now have too many losses in a row and must arrest this slump by winning our next game at the weekend.