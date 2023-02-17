Allegri admits Juventus slowed down after taking the lead against Nantes

Max Allegri has admitted his Juventus team took their foot off the pedal when they took the lead against Nantes last night.

The Bianconeri had started the game well and took the lead, with fans expecting them to kick on and score even more goals.

However, that never happened as Nantes became stronger at the back and defended well against Juve.

The Bianconeri also had some very good chances to increase their lead, but it was the French club that scored the second goal.

Both clubs then tried to find the winner, but it never came, leaving all to play for in the second leg next week.

Juve manager Allegri knows his team relaxed after scoring and only increased their intensity after the visitors scored.

He said via Football Italia:

“We could’ve done better with the way we moved the ball around. After taking the lead, we stopped, we moved the ball in slow motion. Only once we conceded the equaliser on a counter-attack did we switch back on again.

“You cannot control the ball in a tiny patch of turf, you have to move it around, make it move at more than 1mph, the ball was just rolling at times. Once we started moving it with pace, you saw that we created scoring opportunities.

“There were several chances to make it 2-1, but we need to be consistent and score more goals, especially in this game. There’s no point crying over spilt milk now, it won’t help one bit. We need to earn our qualification in France.”

Juve FC Says

The pattern we showed in the game against Nantes is similar to what we have shown in several games this season, which is disappointing.

We need to start getting on top of opponents and making it count by scoring as many goals as possible.

Goals win games and we will keep struggling until we start scoring plenty of them.