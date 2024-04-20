Juventus manager Max Allegri admits his team were horrible during the first half of their match against Cagliari last night.

Juve went into that fixture knowing there was no more room for mistakes in their bid to ensure they finished in the top three.

The Bianconeri have been unconvincing in the last two months and were eager to ensure they played better against Cagliari and won.

However, their opponents were also performing well at home, suggesting it would not be easy for Juve to secure victory.

The Bianconeri were terrible in the first half as Cagliari raced to a 2-0 lead, both goals being penalties.

Allegri knew it would be embarrassing for his team to lose the game and made some changes in the second half that helped them secure a draw.

After the fixture, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We took seven restarts and kept making mistakes. We should have fought, we didn’t understand the game and we got everything we could get wrong from a technical point of view. In the second half it was another game and we have improved. You can’t leave these first half to your opponents. You’re fine with a 0-0 draw but today it’s always difficult to play and win.”

Juve FC Says

We had a terrible first half, and our players must start games better if we truly want to finish the season inside the top three.