Allegri admits mixed feelings as Juventus bows out of the Champions League

Max Allegri has revealed Juventus have mixed feelings after exiting the Champions League at the group stage but finishing in a Europa League spot.

The Bianconeri were beaten by PSG last night to end their UCL campaign with five losses and a win from six group-stage games.

It is a terrible way to compete for a top club like Juve, but at least they have secured a demotion to the Europa League.

They can aim to win it, but Allegri says they are not so happy to be out of the UCL even though the EUL is a nice consolation prize.

“We had a good game, it’s a pity about the result,” Allegri told Mediaset via Football Italia.

“We are in the Europa League and from tomorrow we turn over a new leaf to focus on Serie A. We should be fired up, angry and get right back to work. There is a part of us that should be satisfied at achieving the Europa League spot, but another part has to be angry, because we cannot just let this elimination slide.”

Juve FC Says

Competing in the Europa League is a new low for us, but at least it is much better than not competing in any European competition.

We would do well to win it, but our players must pay more attention to our league games.

This is because the only thing worse than finishing our European campaign early is not qualifying for the next Champions League.