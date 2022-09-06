Allegri admits Pogba might not play football this year

Max Allegri has admitted Paul Pogba might not play football again this year, and he expects to have the midfielder at his disposal from January.

Juventus signed the midfielder for free in the last transfer window, and he has not played a competitive game for them yet.

He was injured in preseason and chose not to undergo surgery because he didn’t want to miss the World Cup.

However, his alternative method of treatment has not worked, and he went under the knife yesterday.

The midfielder will now start his road to recovery, and it seems it will be a long one.

Speaking about the next time we will see Pogba on the pitch, Allegri admits the midfielder could be out until the new year.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s hard to see him back before January,” Allegri admitted during his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Ilbianconero.

“I like to be realistic and now we must think about the Champions League and then Salernitana. I don’t know if he’ll play in the World Cup, but it’s not my problem, I know he’ll be back in January for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return to the club was an exciting piece of business, but we are still struggling to field the midfielder at this stage of the campaign.

Sadly, we might not call on him again this year, so we need to focus on getting top performances from our current options before he returns.