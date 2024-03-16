Adrien Rabiot has recovered from his injury and is once again available for selection by Juventus as they strive to regain their form.

The French midfielder had been sidelined for several matches, during which Juventus struggled to secure victories without his contributions.

Juve’s midfield has been identified as an area needing improvement, and Rabiot’s absence only exacerbated their challenges.

The Bianconeri have been eagerly awaiting his return, hoping he would be fit to feature in their upcoming match against Genoa this weekend.

However, despite returning to training, Rabiot is not yet ready to play the full 90 minutes.

During his pre-match press conference, Juventus manager Max Allegri disclosed that Rabiot is not fit enough to complete a full game against Genoa.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He doesn’t have the 90 minutes because he has always done differentiated work, but having him available is already a good sign.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s return is a big positive for us, but we need to manage his minutes well and we should beat Genoa even if he does not play.

The midfielder will be important to us in other games. So for now, we need him to be fully fit before he steps on the pitch.