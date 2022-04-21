Allegri admits the Inter Milan game decided Juventus Scudetto destiny

Max Allegri has admitted that Juventus missed out on the Scudetto after losing their head to head with Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri were beaten at home by the Nerazzurri recently, a result that effectively ended their title challenge.

They have not been in good form all season, which could be said of almost all the clubs in the top four.

This means the Bianconeri had the chance to be in the title race if they could be more consistent.

Beating Inter could have helped them close the gap on the clubs above them, but they lost the game 1-0, and Allegri believe that was a defining moment in their pursuit of the league title.

He said via Tutto Sport: “I’m so sorry I lost the direct match with Inter. That could have decided the Championship.”

Juve FC Says

Inter has become the strongest club in Serie A and losing to them showed how behind them we have fallen.

We need to get vengeance when we face them in the final of the Coppa Italia next month.

Because they remain one of the best teams around, we might need to be at our very best to win that cup.