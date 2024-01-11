Juventus manager Max Allegri has openly admitted to missing the experience of participating in the UEFA Champions League as his team is currently spending a season away from the prestigious competition.

Following a challenging period last year, Juventus failed to secure qualification for any European competition in the current season. Instead, they are diligently working towards regaining a spot in the top four of their domestic league.

During Allegri’s initial tenure at the club, Juventus reached the final of the Champions League twice, highlighting the coach’s capability in the competition. However, in the ongoing season, the team is limited to competing solely in domestic competitions. Allegri candidly acknowledges that he misses the thrill of being involved in the Champions League.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I wouldn’t cancel even one. However in the football every day there are challenges, especially with the Champions League, you live for that and you work for that. This year we miss it a lot and I miss not playing the Champions League a lot. In 8 years there are many wonderful challenges, we have played a lot important matches. There’s no point in staying here to remember them, I remember them all with pleasure, even the bad ones.”

Juve FC Says

We all miss watching our team play in the Champions League, so Allegri is not alone.

We have to do all we can to return at the end of this season and hopefully, the authorities will not step in and interfere as they did last season.