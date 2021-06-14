Allegri agrees to focus on youngsters and will support building for the future

Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to work with Juventus’ plans of building for the future and the manager will now focus on buying and using youngsters.

The Bianconeri have decided to work with younger players so they can reduce the average age of their squad.

They have signed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski over the last two transfer windows.

They have also offered first-team chances to youngsters like Radu Dragusin.

One of the reasons why they made Andrea Pirlo their last manager was because they wanted a young boss to help with the transition.

The former midfielder proved to too much of a risk for them and they have now brought Allegri back.

The Serie A-winning boss has been tasked with helping them win the league title again.

Even more importantly, the club has informed him of their desire to give the team a “facelift” and he has agreed, according to Gazzetta via Tuttojuve.

This would reflect in his transfer dealings with the report claiming that he will target younger players from the likes of Gabriel Jesus to Manuel Locatelli in this transfer window.

He has several older players in his squad at the moment, but the club remains hopeful that they will find a new home for Cristiano Ronaldo.