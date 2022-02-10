Allegri already has a plan to replace the players Juventus sold

Juventus had a busy January transfer window as they looked to recover from a poor start to this season.

The club added Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to their squad in the transfer window, but there were also some outgoings.

After underperforming in the first half of this season, the Bianconeri offloaded Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players joined Tottenham before the close of the transfer window, while Aaron Ramsey joined Rangers.

Bentancur and Kulusevski had featured more prominently for the Bianconeri in the first half, so it is natural that they would leave a void with their departure.

However, Max Allegri seems to have considered his options very well before allowing both of them to leave.

In a recent interview, he spoke about their departure and told journalists, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Bentancur left, but we signed [Denis] Zakaria, who is a very good footballer.

“Arthur is also improving, he played very well on Sunday, he’s like a child, always running behind the ball.”

On selling Kulusevski despite losing Federico Chiesa to a long-term injury, he added: “Juan Cuadrado can play in different positions,” said Allegri.

“Now that Kulisevski is gone and with all the full-backs available, he can help us in the build up play. He is a crucial player for us and he could play tomorrow.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a seasoned manager, and he clearly has it all figured out before agreeing to sell both players.

Juve has one of the finest squads in Serie A and we can make good use of the versatility of some of our players.

While Bentancur and Kulusevski underperformed in the first half of the season, their departure will not automatically make the entire team better.

It would be interesting to see if there would be instances when we will miss their presence.