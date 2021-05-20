Allegri already has a two-year offer from a top European team

Max Allegri could be set for a return to management sooner than we think with a new report saying he already has an offer.

The hugely successful former Juventus boss has been unattached since he left the Bianconeri in 2019.

He had won multiple titles at the Allianz Stadium and was only let go because the former champions wanted a change.

He is one manager that should be in a job, but he wouldn’t want to accept just any offer.

Top teams will target him if they need a new manager and he might return to the bench in Spain this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Todofichajes reports that Real Madrid has a strong interest in his signature and already has an offer on the table for him.

The report says Los Merengues want to keep hold of Zinedine Zidane as their manager, but if they cannot convince the former midfielder to stay, they would turn their attention to Allegri.

They are prepared to offer him a two-year deal worth around 10m euros per season.

Although Allegri didn’t win the Champions League at Juve, he reached the final on two occasions and he also won the Serie A in every campaign he was at the helm in Turin.