Allegri and Cherubini called Juventus players after Agnelli resigned

Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini have been in contact with Juventus players following the latest development that has seen the club’s president and his board of directors resign.

Juve has just recovered from a poor start to this season, with Andrea Agnelli resisting the temptation to sack Allegri, despite calls from fans for him to do it.

The players went into the World Cup break in high spirits, but when they return, they will realise things have changed at the Allianz Stadium and their beloved president is gone.

Some already know what is happening as they rest or represent their countries. A report on Calciomercato reveals Allegri and Cherubini have also called them to assure them everything is under control at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Our players will read the news and hear what is happening back in Turin wherever they are now, so it is proper for the club to call and assure them everything is under control.

The players will want to return to an organised house so they can focus on getting back to business on the pitch and helping the team win more games.

That should be the case as the Bianconeri moves to ensure a new board is in place by the end of January.