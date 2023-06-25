Allegri and Chiesa relationship complicated and could force attacker to leave

The relationship between Max Allegri and Federico Chiesa at Juventus has never been particularly strong, but both parties have maintained professionalism. However, these differences may now potentially lead to the end of Chiesa’s tenure at the club.

Several teams have expressed interest in acquiring the talented attacker during this transfer window, providing him with an opportunity to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Chiesa showcased his exceptional abilities under former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo and delivered strong performances during Euro 2020. However, his form has dipped since Allegri’s return as Juventus manager, and their rapport appears to be far from ideal, as reported by Il Bianconero.

Allegri reportedly identified certain limitations in Chiesa’s game upon his arrival and shared his observations with the winger. Although Chiesa did not openly express discontent, it is evident that these remarks did not sit well with him. Another point of contention lies in their differing views on Chiesa’s on-field position.

Allegri is reportedly intent on continuing with a 3-5-2 formation in the upcoming season, while Chiesa prefers a 4-3-3 setup and believes he performs better in that system. These contrasting preferences and tactical differences between the player and manager could ultimately push Chiesa towards a departure from the club.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our most important players and it would be great to keep him at the club.

However, it might be best to allow him to leave so that an attacker who will thrive under Allegri will join the club.