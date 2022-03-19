Allegri and Dybala reported to have clashed in training

Tension was reportedly high between Max Allegri and Paulo Dybala in training yesterday, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato.

The manager and the attacker have enjoyed a fruitful relationship since they have been working together.

Although the Argentinian is injury-prone, Allegri considers him an impressive player and the Juve gaffer continues to use him prominently.

The former Palermo man has been in the news lately as he negotiates a new deal with the club.

This could be his last season at the Allianz Stadium if the Bianconeri cannot get him on a fresh contract.

The report didn’t give details about the clash between the player and his manager, but if it is true, then it could see him lose his place in the team.

Juve FC Says

The last thing Dybala needs now is to have problems with Allegri because the manager has been his most vocal supporter.

He has also backed him in selecting him regularly and hasn’t considered dropping the Argentinian despite his persistent injury problems.

If this report is true, we will find out more in the coming hours or days.

For now, hopefully, the team will be in good spirit and prepare for their match against Salernitana tomorrow.