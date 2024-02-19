Juventus coach Max Allegri and the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli held open talks to identify the issues plaguing the squad as of late.

The Bianconeri have failed to register a win in their last four outings, which effectively spelled the end of the Scudetto aspirations.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona, Allegri and Giuntoli held open talks on Sunday to figure out the main problem that has been hampering the team in recent weeks.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the duo agreed that the issue is primarily mental.

Juventus started their campaign on a high note. They then peaked in January, as they began to win their matches with impressive scorelines.

Therefore, some of the players may have become over-confident, believing they can win matches rather comfortably.

Nevertheless, the draw with Empoli followed by the humbling defeat to Inter burst the bubble. This resulted in a shocking home loss at the hands of Udinese, followed by a disappointing draw in Verona.

Hence, Allegri and Giuntoli decided that the manager would address the team, perhaps taking a more stern stance and raising the tone a little bit, hoping to give the players a wake-up call, without forgetting the merits accomplished earlier in the season.

The coach will also be seeking assistance from the senior players in the squad who will have a major role to play in the coming weeks.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to turn the corner starting with a win over Frosinone this Sunday.