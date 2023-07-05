Allegri and Giuntoli reach an agreement over one transfer target

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a long-standing target for Juventus, and the midfielder’s departure from Lazio appears imminent this summer. The Serbian player has declined to extend his contract with the Rome-based club, creating an opportunity for Juventus to secure his services for a transfer fee.

Despite recent indications of waning interest, it has been reported on Calciomercato that Juventus still consider Milinkovic-Savic as a potential signing. According to the report, Cristiano Giuntoli and Max Allegri, have engaged in discussions regarding transfer targets and have reached a consensus on the necessity of acquiring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As a result, Juventus will now focus on formulating an offer to present to Lazio in order to bring the talented midfielder to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one player we need as we rebuild because he is very experienced in the Italian game and has goals in him.

Juve does not have a midfielder that scores and provides assists as often as he does, so he would make a big difference if he is added to our squad in this transfer window.

However, we expect Lazio to make the move complicated for us and the transfer could drag on until the final weeks of the summer.