Juventus has had Domenico Berardi on their radar for an extended period as they aim to strengthen their squad with the Sassuolo forward.

Berardi has spent the majority of his career at Sassuolo. Expressing readiness to play for a larger club, he sought a move to Juventus during the summer transfer window. However, the desired transfer did not materialise, and he remained with Sassuolo.

Despite facing challenges in securing Berardi’s services in the upcoming January transfer window, Juventus is once again rumoured to be considering a move. Sassuolo is likely to resist losing such a key player midway through the season.

Nevertheless, according to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus and their manager persist in harbouring aspirations of acquiring the talented attacker. The Bianconeri perceive Berardi as an instant upgrade to their attacking prowess and express willingness to add him to their squad at the earliest opportunity.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the finest Italian players in Serie A over the years and we expect him to do well for us.

He was a key member of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and will fancy setting up goals for better attackers at Juve.