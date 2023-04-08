Allegri and Pogba did not travel with Juventus to Rome

Juventus manager Max Allegri will miss their game against Lazio this weekend and hasn’t travelled with the squad.

Allegri prepared his players for the game and attended his pre-match presser, but a report on Football Italia reveals he hasn’t travelled with the squad because he came down with the flu.

In such an important game, the club will not want him to spread it to his players and have taken the best precaution for the fixture.

We expect the team to still win the game regardless of this situation, as they are seasoned professionals.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s presence is very important to his players, but they also know they must win every match this season regardless of the situation.

We know he has trained them as well as possible and there are leaders in the group who can lead the team on the pitch.

Lazio will be a tough opponent, but we have no reason to fear and have already defeated them this season.

The boys just need to show them enough respect and play the game as if it will be a final. This way, we can earn the three points and return home very happy.