Following a brilliant campaign at Monza, Nicolò Barella is now ready to lock himself a spot at Juventus.

The 21-year-old first signed for the Bianconeri in January 2021 following his initial breakthrough at Genoa. However, he’s yet to spend a campaign in Turin.

But as proven by his splendid displays last season, it’s past time for the youngster to break into the Old Lady’s senior squad.

However, the Italy U21 starlet has another keen admirer who’s hoping to prise him away from the Allianz Stadium.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese (via JuventusNews24), Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri would absolutely love to add Rovella to this squad.

The young man’s name appeared in the negotiations between the two club for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. If the Serbian were to finally complete a switch to Juventus, Rovella might head in the opposing direction.

However, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is also a fan of the former Genoa man. As Albanese explains, Max would like to maintain Rovella, identifying him as the right replacement for Leandro Paredes in the Regista role.

The Paris Saint-Germain player spent last season on loan in Turin. However, the club opted against exercising the option to buy him on the back of a dissspointing campaign.

For his part, Rovella’s current market value is between 20 and 25 million euros. But it remains to be seen where he’ll end up playing next season.