Allegri and the most interesting numbers ahead of Cagliari-Juventus

Ahead of the away encounter against Cagliari, the official Juventus website dropped some of the most interesting stats and facts related to the match.

The two sides have met on 81 pervious occasions in Serie A. The Old Lady emerged victorious in 43 meetings, including 18 in Sardinia. Hence, no other club has managed to accumulate more wins on the island.

The Bianconeri have often remained solid at the back against the Rossoblu, registering eight clean sheets from their last 11 meetings, and three from the five away encounters.

On the opposite end of the field, Juventus had managed to score three or more goals on five occasions against Cagliari since 2016/17, including a hattrick from Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Even though the Bianconeri saw their unbeaten 16-match streak come to an end last weekend, they remain undefeated away from home in Serie A since November. In their last nine away fixtures, Max Allegri’s men won six times and shared the spoils on three occasions, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Speaking of the boss, the Livorno native enjoys a stunning record against his former Sardinian employers, winning 14 and drawing two of his 16 matches as a coach versus Cagliari. He managed to win all of the seven last meetings.