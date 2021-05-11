Allegri and Zidane remain the favorites, but Juve keeping tabs on three other coaches

With Juventus struggling throughout the season, and perhaps missing out on a Champions League spot, it is hard to imagine Andrea Pirlo maintaining his position for the next campaign.

As one would expect, candidates are beginning to emerge for what can arguably be described as Italy’s hottest seat.

According to ilBianconero, Zinedine Zidane and Max Allegri remain the favorites to take charge of the Old Lady next season.

The Frenchman is expected to end his second spell at Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign, especially with his relationship with club president Florentino Perez becoming more and more frosty.

The former Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a move back to Turin in the past, where he became one of the biggest stars on the planet during his stint between 1996 and 2001. This summer could prove to be the right timing for such a comeback.

Speaking of old faces returning, Allegri is another man who spent five successful seasons with the Old Lady, before being relieved from his duties in 2019.

The Italian might be the best option available, but it would be hard to see him co-exist with vice-president Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici if they end up remaining at the club.

Therefore, the report notes three additional names as alternatives, and they would cost the the club much less on the financial scale.

These men are Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, Gennaro Gattuso who is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the campaign, whilst the final name is Bologna’s Sinisa Mihajlovic who’s being linked to the Bianconeri via il Corriere dello Sport.