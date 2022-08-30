Allegri announces Di Maria’s return and hints at midweek rotation

Following the big clash against Roma, Juventus hardly have time to catch their breath, as they host Spezia this Wednesday on the fourth round of Serie A.

After dropping four points from the last two fixtures, the Bianconeri have no other option but beating their Ligurian visitors.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference, tackling several topics between the squad, the treatment table and of course the transfer market.

Expectedly, the manager refused to comment on Leandro Paredes’ imminent transfer from Paris Saint Germain to Juventus. However, he had some positive news in store within his own walls.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager announced Angel Di Maria’s return to injury. The veteran winger sustained a knock on his club debut against Sassuolo, but he will be a part of the squad this midweek. The same goes for Nicolò Fagioli who recovered from a slight physical concern.

“I have not decided on the formation yet, as we didn’t have much time from the last match,” said Allegri during his press conference as reported by Calciomercato.

“Di Maria and Fagioli are available again, then we will decide. We dropped four points between Sampdoria and Roma, so tomorrow we must recover.

“Bonucci will be available with Fiorentina. I’m happy with Gatti’s progress, I’ll see tomorrow whether we let him take the field or not. Milik? Let’s see.”