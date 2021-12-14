Allegri asks Juventus for reinforcement in two playing positions

After failing to restore the club’s domestic success since making his return in the summer, Max Allegri surely feels the need to bolster his Juventus squad.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager has been accustomed to possessing a pool of talented players at his disposal.

The Bianconeri completely dominated the Italian landscape during the tactician’s first spell between 2014 and 2019, winning five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia.

But the Livorno native is finding it hard to deliver the demanded results with the current crop of players, which is why he’ll have to resort to the transfer market.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri has asked for reinforcements in two particular playing positions.

The manager wants to have a new player in attack, as well as someone who can bolster the midfield.

The reports claims that Max wants players who are more physical than some of the those who are currently at his disposal.

Juve FC say

While the rest of the departments aren’t exactly perfect, the majority of fans and observers have highlighted the need for a new central midfielder as well as a true bomber in front of goal.

As for the physical part, this could be a dig towards Arthur Melo who might be deemed as too weak to hold the midfield.

However, it must be said that some of Juve’s last performances (including the draw at Venezia) proved that the club needs more quality in the middle of the park, with some of the more physical players failing to add creativity to the side.