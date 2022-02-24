Allegri asks Juventus to poach a Barcelona talent

Max Allegri wants to manage Barcelona’s teenage star, Gavi, and he has told Juventus to sign the midfielder, according to CalcioMercato.

Gavi is the latest player to break through from Barca’s famous La Masia academy.

It has developed top talents over the years and he is the newest graduate making waves in the club’s first team.

The 17-year-old only broke into the team last year, but he has already become a senior Spain international and now has 4 caps to his name.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Juve and other top European clubs.

He has a deal at the Catalan side until 2023, which has motivated some clubs to try to sign him.

Allegri believes the young Spaniard would be useful to him and wants the Bianconeri to add him to his squad.

Juve FC Says

Gavi is destined to be a top player and he can reach his full potential if he changes his environment and moves to Juve.

However, he also plays at a top club now and would feel he does not need to leave them for pastures anew.

But in football, you can never say never, and we might add him to our squad, considering Barca needs money.