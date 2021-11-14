Allegri asks Juventus to revisit his requests for the summer transfer window

Juventus has had a poor start to this season and it has emerged that one reason could be because the club didn’t satisfy all the transfer demands of Max Allegri in the summer.

The gaffer returned to the club following the sacking of Andrea Pirlo and he knew right away that he had a lot of work to do to restore the team to a top place among Italian clubs.

Calciomercato says he asked for a midfielder that has unique characteristics from Manuel Locatelli and a striker who is more physical than Alvaro Morata.

Juve signed Moise Kean but failed to add a new midfielder to the squad despite links to the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel.

They will now look to satisfy that demand in the January transfer window as they plot to hit top form in the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

In his first stint as Juve’s manager, Allegri proved he is one of the finest managers in Serie A.

He has been brought back because the club trusts him to dominate the competition again.

Juve has to give him all the backing he needs now, and signing important players for the team is exactly what Allegri wants.

Most clubs don’t shop in the January transfer window, but this poor start to the season means a January shopping spree is a matter of necessity for the Bianconeri.