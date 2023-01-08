Allegri assures Di Maria has not suffered a serious injury

Max Allegri has assured that Angel di Maria has not suffered a serious injury after he pulled up in the game against Udinese yesterday.

The Argentinian was playing in his first Juve game since before the World Cup, having returned from the competition with a minor problem.

However, fans will not be happy that he did not finish the game because of an injury and some will fear he might be out for a long time.

Max Allegri has now assured us that the former PSG man is fine and only suffered a minor problem that we shouldn’t worry about.

He said via Football Italia:

“His performance was extraordinary on a technical level, in the second half he had a couple of marvellous moves. He is a player on another level.

“It was just a bit of a cramp, nothing to be too concerned about. It’s normal after playing 65 minutes when he had been off the field for 15 days.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been injury-prone since he joined the club in the summer and it could make fans wonder if it is best to keep him.

However, when he is on the field, there is no denying the fact that he is one of our best players and we can be assured that he has what it takes to deliver when he is fully fit.