Allegri assures Vlahovic can start against Sporting Club and Pogba is available

Juventus manager Max Allegri has confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic is available for their match against Sporting Club this week.

The striker had an issue and did not train with the rest of the group for some days. However, he was involved in the last sessions and will play.

Paul Pogba has missed several games for Juventus this season because of injury and could make his return to the pitch for the fixture.

Max Allegri is looking to earn a good first-leg advantage in the tie and is happy to have these key men back.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“Alex Sandro and Vlahovic are available, but not De Sciglio. Dusan can also play for 90 minutes. Tomorrow he’s available.

“Paul has been called up, we’ll see tomorrow. It’s important that he completed a few training sessions with the team without stopping. It would be important to have him at his best in the final part of the season. There’s a long way to go still.

“I’ll decide on the line-up tomorrow. We must play as a unit, be balanced and know that the game is played across 180 minutes. We have to win. Chiesa? Let’s see tomorrow, it doesn’t depend on the formation.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Vlahovic are two of our key players and they give us confidence when on the pitch.

The Frenchman has hardly played this season, but whenever he steps on the pitch, we can see the quality.

Hopefully, he will play a role in the fixture and help us to win. Otherwise, we would have to find goals somewhere else.

We cannot rely on players who have just returned to fitness and must do our best to ensure other team members perform well and score the goals we need.