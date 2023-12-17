In the aftermath of Juventus’ match against Genoa, which ended in a 1-1 draw with several controversies, including potential penalty decisions, Max Allegri was questioned about the performance of the referee.

While Juventus could have earned a second penalty in the game that might have influenced the outcome, decisions went against them, leaving some fans discontented. In response to queries about the referee’s performance, Allegri shared his thoughts on the officiating during the post-match press conference.

The Bianconeri manager did not have anything bad to say and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Massa played a good game, I’m happy and I never make judgments because it’s not my job. There are always episodes that are evaluated in one way and another, there is no single guideline because it is subjective. 6-7 years ago against Atalanta we had a goal disallowed so after a minute and a half, we shouldn’t have any controversy. It’s normal for there to be no uniformity, these are subjective cases. With offside you can’t escape, here it becomes subjective. The referees on the field are good.”

Juve FC Says

We have to stop waiting for referees to make decisions go our way before we win matches.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, we should be able to win games regardless of how the referee performs as long as he does not incorrectly disallow any of our goals, which rarely happens.